Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.17. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 357.47% and a negative return on equity of 37.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 216,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $2,518,965.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,552,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,708,841.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

