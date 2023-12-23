Well Done LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $162.14. 2,442,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,488,972. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $166.34.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Get Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.