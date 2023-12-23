Well Done LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
International Business Machines Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $162.14. 2,442,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,488,972. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $166.34.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.
International Business Machines Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
