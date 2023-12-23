Well Done LLC Has $38 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Well Done LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,420 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $37,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.70. 993,035 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.51. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.