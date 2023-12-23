Wealth Effects LLC Purchases 124 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $435.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $348.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $345.90 and a fifty-two week high of $438.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $410.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.33.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

