Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Upgraded to Outperform at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $483.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of -1.05. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.81 million. Analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,202,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,010,045. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

