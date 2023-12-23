Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $224.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total transaction of $166,023.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,885.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vulcan Materials

)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

