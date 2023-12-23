Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VIGL. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vigil Neuroscience currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.73. Vigil Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIGL. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 0.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,495,000 after buying an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 704.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 821,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 719,366 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 172,451 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

