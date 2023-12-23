Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lifted by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 12.9% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $56,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.51. 2,113,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.82 and its 200-day moving average is $141.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

