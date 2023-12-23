Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 22.4% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $236.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $333.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $188.06 and a 52 week high of $238.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

