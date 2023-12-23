Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Kraft Davis & Associates LLC

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.81. 764,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,063. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $215.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.