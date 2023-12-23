Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after buying an additional 1,539,997 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after buying an additional 584,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VB opened at $213.81 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $215.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

