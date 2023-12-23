Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,063. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $215.30. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.24.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

