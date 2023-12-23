Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,876 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 6.7% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HT Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $22,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.88. 1,811,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,412. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.52.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

