Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Holdings Lowered by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 1.7% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.96. The stock had a trading volume of 181,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,869. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

