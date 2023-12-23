Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.64.
UTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th.
Utz Brands Stock Up 0.5 %
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.
Utz Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.52%.
Institutional Trading of Utz Brands
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Utz Brands by 696.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,047,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 915,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after purchasing an additional 610,455 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at about $6,468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 597.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 470,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Utz Brands by 687.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 415,606 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Utz Brands
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
