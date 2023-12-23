TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.87.

Shares of TRU opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -32.81%.

In related news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

