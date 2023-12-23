TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.75.

TowneBank stock opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.93. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $242.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,891,000 after purchasing an additional 101,677 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 12.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the third quarter worth $474,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in TowneBank in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in TowneBank by 28.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

