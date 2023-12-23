The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.35.
MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Mosaic to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.
Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $36.21 on Friday. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 21.54%.
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
