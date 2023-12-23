The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $100.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MS. UBS Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.15 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.51.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.44.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

