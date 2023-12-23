Tevis Investment Management Makes New $293,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tevis Investment Management purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5 %

AVGO opened at $1,121.98 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.45 and a twelve month high of $1,151.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $952.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $892.50. The company has a market cap of $525.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

