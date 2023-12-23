Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $264.90.

TFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $250.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Teleflex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

