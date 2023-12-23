Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Trading Down 3.5%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 21,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 7,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Tecogen Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Tecogen had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecogen Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tecogen Inc manufactures, installs, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

