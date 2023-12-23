Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sunrun from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial downgraded Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.70.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of RUN stock opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $563.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. Research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $25,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400,463 shares in the company, valued at $20,656,829.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $25,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,400,463 shares in the company, valued at $20,656,829.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 1,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $27,626.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,431 shares of company stock worth $283,997. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sunrun by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after buying an additional 699,992 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Sunrun by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,673 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 49,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 12,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

