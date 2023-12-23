Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00.

NOVA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $12.50 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.06.

NOVA stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

