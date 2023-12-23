Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given a C$73.00 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

Desjardins set a C$73.00 price target on Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$74.31.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$67.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$67.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.14. The stock has a market cap of C$39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$60.01 and a 52-week high of C$70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 56.90.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 14.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7033493 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.76%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Life Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. In other news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. Also, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

