Summit Global Investments Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 171.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.9 %

TXN stock opened at $168.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

