StockNews.com Upgrades Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

CENTA opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.27.

Central Garden & Pet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, January 5th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, January 5th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 5th.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $25.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

See Also

