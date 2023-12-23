StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ SEED opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Origin Agritech has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

