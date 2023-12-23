StockNews.com Downgrades Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

ISRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $344.85.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $336.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

