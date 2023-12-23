StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LIQT stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 35.78% and a negative net margin of 41.57%.

In other LiqTech International news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $46,634.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,227.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $86,258. Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

