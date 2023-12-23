StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BSQUARE from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BSQR

BSQUARE Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. BSQUARE has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 million, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 8.41%.

Institutional Trading of BSQUARE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSQR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BSQUARE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BSQUARE by 34.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BSQUARE by 514.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 106,062 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BSQUARE by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 21.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.