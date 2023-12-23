StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.
Ark Restaurants Price Performance
Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the second quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
