Stifel Nicolaus Trims Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Target Price to $5.00

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Caesarstone Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51. Caesarstone has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $142.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caesarstone will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Caesarstone by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,922,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Caesarstone during the third quarter worth about $2,711,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Caesarstone by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Caesarstone by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

