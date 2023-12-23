Stifel Nicolaus Raises Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target to $48.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average of $39.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.76. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $54.40.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.25 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 46.61%. Tecnoglass’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.49%.

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,105,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,403,000 after acquiring an additional 965,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 515,151 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,254,000 after purchasing an additional 490,200 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,837,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 169.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 420,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 264,475 shares during the period. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.