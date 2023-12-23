Stephens Lowers U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Equal Weight

Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,866 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.9% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

