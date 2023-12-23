Stephens Begins Coverage on SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB)

Stephens started coverage on shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $78.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SSB. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Get SouthState alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SouthState

SouthState Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.03. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SouthState has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $87.77.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.70 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,982.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SouthState by 40.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SouthState by 6.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,935,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,936,000 after buying an additional 118,623 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SouthState by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,487,000 after buying an additional 80,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,762,000 after purchasing an additional 80,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of SouthState by 26.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 20,056 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.