Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.14.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim cut Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.
Shares of STEM stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. Stem has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $620.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.46 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. Equities analysts expect that Stem will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
