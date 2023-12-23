Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim cut Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Stem alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stem

Institutional Trading of Stem

Stem Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,838,000 after buying an additional 350,707 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Stem by 4.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,071,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,941,000 after buying an additional 438,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stem by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,569,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,458,000 after buying an additional 1,263,049 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Stem by 106.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,341,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after buying an additional 3,271,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stem by 62.2% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,978,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,110,000 after buying an additional 1,909,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. Stem has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $620.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.46 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. Equities analysts expect that Stem will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stem

(Get Free Report

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.