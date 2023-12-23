State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 218,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average is $80.82. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.