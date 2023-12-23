SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Holdings Boosted by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 282.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 871.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 642.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of ONEY stock opened at $100.49 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $86.09 and a 1 year high of $102.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

