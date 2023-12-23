SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,176,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,332,164. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $166.66 and a 1-year high of $192.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.54.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.