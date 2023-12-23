SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $105.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $110.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.39.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $96.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average is $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $345.80. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,566,000 after acquiring an additional 92,230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 47.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

