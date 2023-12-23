Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

SHAK has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded Shake Shack from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Shake Shack Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average of $66.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,857.71 and a beta of 1.70. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $80.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.96 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 748,789 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,580,000 after acquiring an additional 395,760 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1,416.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,360,000 after acquiring an additional 390,433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,514,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 436,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,370,000 after acquiring an additional 246,952 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

