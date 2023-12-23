SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Performance
Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.15.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.99% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
