Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

ACLX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Arcellx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.23.

Arcellx Stock Performance

Shares of Arcellx stock opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82. Arcellx has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $59.08.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 million. Research analysts expect that Arcellx will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,038,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,143,000 after buying an additional 43,970 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

