Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Dechtman Wealth Management LLC

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 997,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,375 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 20.9% of Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $70,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SCHD stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.39.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

