Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,992,000 after buying an additional 1,120,970 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after buying an additional 780,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,448,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,662,000 after buying an additional 632,095 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,051,000 after buying an additional 587,392 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $49.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.60. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

