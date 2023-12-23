Rothschild Investment LLC IL Has $623,000 Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 173.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,402 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911,476 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter valued at about $125,599,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $147,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

