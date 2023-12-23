Rothschild Investment LLC IL Boosts Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,240,500,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.38.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS stock opened at $110.98 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.09.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.