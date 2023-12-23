RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 455 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $671.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $592.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $297.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.