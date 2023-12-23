RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 344 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,121.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.45 and a twelve month high of $1,151.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $952.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $892.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

